TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – A nonprofit organization for cats will be hosting a microchip clinic next week in Tioga, Pennsylvania, for various animals.

The Tioga County Cat Project, based in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, will be hosting the clinic on Friday, Oct. 20, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Ven-You Event Center in Tioga. Dogs, cats and other small animals are invited to come get microchipped at the event.

Prices for microchipping are $25 for one pet or $40 for two pets. After microchipping is complete, pet owners will receive the paperwork to register their pet’s microchip online.

The Tioga County Cat Project is a nonprofit organization that focuses on a mission to spay and neuter every cat in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. The organization is run by local volunteers in the area.

To learn more about the nonprofit organization, visit the organization’s website.