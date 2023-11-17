WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A structure was fully engulfed in flames in a fire that took place early Friday morning in Westfield, Pennsylvania.

In a video sent to 18 News by a viewer, the structure located in Westfield was seen engulfed in flames around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. According to Emergency Management, the structure was located on 230 Walnut Street.

Video provided by John Werner.

In the video, dark clouds of smoke were visibly billowing from the structure and spreading through the surrounding area. At least three fire trucks were seen responding at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.