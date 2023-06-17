TIOGA COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A bridge in Tioga County will be closed for a replacement project until the end of September.

Starting on Tuesday, June 20, the bridge over Hills Creek on Hills Creek Road (Route 4039) between Hills Creek Lake Road (Route 4037) in Charleston Township and Hills Creek Lake Road (Route 4037) in Middlebury Township will be closed. The bridge is expected to reopen by September 30. Weather could affect the construction schedule.

A detour using Hills Creek Lake Road (Route 4037) will be in place during the bridge replacement project. Motorists traveling through this area of Tioga County should drive with extra caution and prepare for delays until the project is complete.

PennDOT maintenance crews will be removing parts of the existing structure and installing new box beams, a new concrete deck, new guide rails, and more.