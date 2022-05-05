RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that the bridge carrying Route 2027 over Canoe Camp Creek in Richmond Township, Tioga County, for emergency repair work.

According to PennDOT, the bridge was closed today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an inspection determined there was undermining of the abutment jacket and the original abutment. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be making emergency repairs to the bridge.

A detour using Route 2022 (East Hill Road) in Covington Township and Route 660 in Covington, Putnam, and Richmond townships will be in place until the work is completed.

PennDOT expects the bridge will open on Friday, May 13, weather permitting. PennDOT advises motorists to be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.

