TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Governor Josh Shapiro’s office announced that Tioga County is among the 37 counties in Pennsylvania that will be receiving funding to increase transportation safety.

A total of $49.6 million in funding will be going towards 58 highway, bridge, ports, aviation, bike, and pedestrian projects. The Tioga County Board of Commissioners will be getting $149,922 of that to make railroad crossings safer and more accessible. The funding will be used to remove railroad tracks, ties, and signposts at six former railroad crossings in Tioga County. The roads at the crossings will also be repaved and restored.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Shapiro. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”

The funding for the transportation projects is from the Multimodal Transportation Fund. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) selected which projects would receive funding based on safety benefits, job creation, regional economic conditions, feasibility, sustainability, and more.

Applications for 2024 Multimodal Transportation Fund grants will be open starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 25, and the applications will close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. PennDOT will announce the 2024 recipients next year.