TIOGA COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A road closure might cause delays for people traveling through Union Township during the next couple of weeks.

Route 414 between Route 2015 (South Union Road) and Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) will be closed to all traffic starting on Tuesday, June 20. A detour using Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road/Gulick Street/Main Street in Blossburg) and Route 2005 (Bloss Mountain Road) will be in place during the road closure.

The road will be closed for a pipe extension and an embankment project. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, June 30. Inclement weather could affect the work schedule and delay the reopening.

For more information about road conditions and scheduled roadwork in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.