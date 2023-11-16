TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga Lights Parade will be returning to Tioga this weekend with more holiday festivities to follow.

According to the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the organization will be hosting a parade followed by holiday festivities in Tioga, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 18. The parade will take place in the town at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting to follow at the Tioga Fire Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to meet with Santa and receive a gift bag and cookies after the parade and tree lighting. In the past, this event provided 100 children of all ages with a hat, gloves, snacks, a book/activity book and crafts and an age-appropriate game or toy.

To follow these festivities, the night will end with a fireworks show that will take place at 7 p.m.