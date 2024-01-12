MIMS, Fla. (WETM) — A Wellsboro man is dead after being involved in a car crash that left his vehicle turned over in a ditch after being hit by another vehicle in Florida last Friday, Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

According to police, 69-year-old Terry Bryant, owner of Penn Oak Realty Inc., died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on state Road 46 in Florida just northwest of the City of Titusville.

The police report states that around 1:22 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, a 2016 Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound on the road carrying five people inside crossed over into the other lane that Bryant was traveling on.

The report says that Bryant’s 2014 Lincoln MKX was hit on the front left side by the Honda Odyssey causing it to go off the road on the right, hit a road sign, then flip onto the roof and end up partially submerged in a drainage ditch.

Police say that three of the passengers in the Honda were taken to the hospital and treated while Bryant was declared dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is still under investigation.