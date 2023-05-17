WELLSBORO, P.a. (WETM) — The Wellsboro Growers Market will have its first day of the season next week.

Members of the Wellsboro community are invited to attend the Wellsboro Growers Market every Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The first market will be on May 25, and the last market will be on October 12. The market is subject to close if there is inclement weather. This market is located on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., which is next to the Green Free Library.

The market will host an array of vendors, including Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows, Linda Baldassari of New View Farm, and Kathy “the pound cake lady” Siegrist of Bakery 303. A fruit wine and wine slushy vendor called Staggering Unicorn will also be present.

Growers, bakers, musicians, artisans, and more who would like to participate in the market on opening day or any other day can email Jeff Berry at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.

For updates on the Wellsboro Growers Market, be sure to check their Facebook page.