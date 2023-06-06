WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Looking to take your friends or family on a weekend road trip? Both New York and Pennsylvania made a recent list of top weekend drives, but Wellsboro landed as one of the top destinations.

According to a list of the top 100 weekend road trips from Gunther Motor Company, Wellsboro’s trip came in at number 39. The trip in question was a ride up Route 15 all the way from Harrisburg to Tioga County.

According to Google Maps, that trip would take around 2.5 hours, making it one of the shorter ones on the list. However, it highlights the hills and mountains of much of the Keystone State.

New York State came in the top spot. Specifically, a trip starting in New York City, up I-87, and across I-90 all the way to Niagara Falls was ranked the best weekend trip. Altogether, that trip clocks in at almost eight hours. But along the way, you’d get sights of a large swath of New York State, including NYC, the Catskills, the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes, and of course, Niagara Falls.