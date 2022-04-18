Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
42°
Elmira
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
Northeast Region
New York News
Pennsylvania News
National News
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Your Stories
Automotive News
Newsletters
Press Releases
Top Stories
Johnny Depp takes stand, calls allegations ‘heinous’
Gallery
Man gets 11 years in prison in Mac Miller’s death
15-year-old student killed by campus intruder
Video
The best and worst U.S. cities for dating
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Masters Report
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Olympics 2022
Superbowl LVI
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Deal done? ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ may move to Apple
Kendal Cook earns Missouri academic achievement award
Hawks stay undefeated with win against Express
Video
Elmira’s Megan Fedor commits to next level in hoops
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Blood Drives
Buy Local
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pothole Patrol
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tompkins County
IPD warning residents of social security scam
Top Tompkins County Headlines
April winter storm causes closings, delays
Police: Four men grope woman in Ithaca parking lot
Click for Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
IPD warning residents of social security scam
April winter storm causes closings, delays
Police: Four men grope woman in Ithaca parking lot
Trending Now
Woman identified in fatal Elmira Heights train accident
Hershey offers free Reese’s for a year – or for life
Suspect arrested for fatal Elmira hit-and-run
Student debt to be erased for 40K: Here’s why
2 men arrested for DWI with kids in car in Campbell
Man arrested for public urination 3 times in 10 days
Waverly man arrested for E-Checking scam
COVID cases are surging in New York State
Bath man accused of stealing utility trailer
PSP: Tioga man threatens to kill, brings gun to school