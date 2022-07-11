ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a weekend full of commercial burglary reports, Ithaca Police said half a dozen more were reported Monday morning, after one business saw two break-ins in one night.

Ithaca Police announced that around 2:13 a.m. on July 11, 2022, business owners at Rosie’s Ice Cream on E. Seneca Street reported a burglary in progress. The owners could reportedly see the person in real-time on security cameras.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled. With more security footage, IPD then discovered that another suspect had previously broken into the business around 11:30 p.m. the night before and allegedly stole cash. Police said it’s unknown if the two suspects were working together.

Also on July 11, Ithaca Police received the five following burglary reports:

Between the mornings of July 9 and July 11, Automotive Consultants on Elmira Road was burglarized with forced entry.

Between the evening of July 10 and the morning on July 11, an unknown person or multiple people broke into the Lincoln Street Diner and stole money.

Also between the evening of July 10 and the morning of July 11, one or more people broke into the Fall Creek House on Lake Street, stealing liquor and possibly money.

On July 11, The Milk Stand on N. Meadow St. was burglarized and money was stolen.

Between the afternoon on July 9 and the morning of July 11, one or more people broke into a work van at Ace Security and stole hand tools and a safe drill.

Ithaca Police said all the above cases are under investigation, and police are investigating any possible connections between incidents. IPD is also reminding business owners and homeowners to properly secure their properties by locking doors and windows when unoccupied.

This follows several reports of commercial burglaries that came into the Ithaca Police Department on July 9. And over the last three weeks, there have been more than 15 burglaries at local businesses.

On July 7 and again on July 9, IPD arrested a man in connection to at least six break-ins that took place over the last several weeks.

Anyone with information on any of these burglaries is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways:

Below is a map of the commercial burglaries reported by Ithaca Police so far this summer: