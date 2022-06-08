ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University continues to grow with a new gift worth tens of millions of dollars to establish a new real estate department.

Cornell said that the $30 million gift from Paul Rubacha, an alum of the university and co-founder of Ashley Capital, will be used to create “an innovative, multi-college department of real estate.” The new department, to be called the Paul Rubacha Department of Real Estate, will be managed by the College of Architecture, Art and Planning and the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

The announcement said that the gift from Rubacha included $25 million to establish the department and $5 million to “incentivize others to contribute through a matching fund challenge.”

More information is available here.