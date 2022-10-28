ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

The Ithaca Police Department reports that they responded to a reported stabbing incident around 1:15 am this morning. The incident took place in the public area along the creek behind 131 E. Water Street in the City of Ithaca. At this time law enforcement is not identifying the victim in the case.

Ithaca Police is asking if anyone may have observed suspicious activity or anyone who has information related to this to contact them at one of the methods below,

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips