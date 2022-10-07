ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested and charged twice on October 7 for the incidents. The arrest report from the Sheriff’s Office said Payne was involved in a July 25, 2022 burglary of Autoworks in the Town of Dryden, during which he’s accused of stealing a vehicle.

He was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny and 3rd-degree Burglary.

Payne was also accused of providing and cashing a fraudulent check at the Tops Market in Lansing on Sept. 20, 2022. He was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that it is working to execute warrants for a Tashawn Payne and Sky Volckhausen for the July burglary. Volckhausen was also allegedly involved in burglarizing a golf course with Joshua Payne in Ithaca in late July.