ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police announced that an Ithaca man has died following a stabbing incident earlier today.

On 12/19/22 at around 11:28 AM the Ithaca Police Department responded to a reported stabbing that occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. When police arrived they located the victim who was in grave condition. Bangs Ambulance arrived shortly after the officers, and immediately began treating the victim. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he unfortunately passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The victim is identified as Zacharias Moore, 37, of Ithaca. The suspect in the crime has not yet been charged, however has been identified. The suspect has since been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail for an unrelated crime.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact IPD via any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips