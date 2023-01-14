ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- An Ithaca man is facing attempted murder and other felony charges after allegedly trying to kill a person in an adjacent apartment in a senior living apartment building in Ithaca.

Ithaca Police report a man in Titus Towers, entered an adjacent apartment shortly after 1 PM Friday and attempted to kill the resident in that apartment. Police identify the assailant as Kenneth W. Hallett, 64, of Ithaca who also lives in the Senior Living Apartment building known as Titus Towers, was armed with a knife and attempted to kill the resident that was inside the adjacent apartment. Hallett is also accused of injuring another person in the building, who suffered a laceration to their forearm.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital by Bangs Ambulance with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Ithaca Police officers who were initially called for a report of a 14-year-old male that had been assaulted were able to apprehend Hallett and take him into custody.

Hallett is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Hallett was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,00 cash, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 Partially Secured Surety Bond with a 10% Deposit. Hallett is scheduled for a felony preliminary hearing in Ithaca City Court on January 17th.

The incident is still under investigation and law enforcement is not releasing additional information at this time. Bangs Ambulance, The Ithaca Fire Department, along with the New York State Police assisted in this incident.