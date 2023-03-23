ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is bringing attention to a scam where it appears the caller is calling from the police department.

According to the release it was brought to the attention of the Ithaca Police Department that there is currently a scam going around the area, where a person calls another person to demand victims send them money under the threat of arrest. In an effort to make it appear legit, the individuals are utilizing the phone number for the Ithaca Police Department.

The Ithaca Police Department reminds the public that they will never call and ask anyone to send any amount of money to the police department under the threat of arrest. If something seems suspicious, they advise you to hang up and contact the Ithaca Police Department via the methods below, in order to verify and report the incident.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips