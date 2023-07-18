ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are looking into another burglary that happened ten days after an early-morning string of break-ins across the city.

IPD said officers responded to the 100 block of South Cayuga St. around 3:35 a.m. on July 18 for a report of a burglary at a local business. According to the police report, a window was smashed in and items were stolen.

IPD also said multiple people were involved and used two vehicles: a gray Kia Soul and a white Hyundai Sonata.

The investigation is ongoing into the burglary, according to police. Anyone with information should contact Ithaca Police in any of the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This incident was 10 days after a spree of three burglaries across the city that police said were related.