ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department announced that they are investigating a sexual assault and are aware of multiple other druggings of college students.

The sexual assault was reported in the morning hours on November 6th in the North Campus area of Cornell University and is an open investigation. No details of the crime were provided.

Additionally, the Ithaca Police Department reports that they are aware of college students reportedly being drugged while at gatherings. The IPD provided some tips to help remind everyone in the community about how to keep themselves and those around them safe while at social gatherings.

When in doubt, do not let someone who seems intoxicated go off with another person.

Insist on accompanying the intoxicated person safely home. This can be hard if you do not know the person and is best done with another person to assist.

Trust your instincts.

If you begin to feel sick or weak, or in any way not normal, and can seek help, do so.

Look out for friends and strangers.

Talk with friends and partners about Drug Facilitated Sexual Assault, and how to help protect each other.

Be cautious with your surroundings and what you ingest, also knowing that the only way to truly prevent DFSA is for perpetrators to stop perpetrating!

Survivors of domestic and/or sexual assault can contact the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County 24/7 at 607-277-5000 for support.



Anyone wanting to report sexual assault to the IPD can do so via any of the below methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips