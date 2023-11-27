ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A permanent police chief has been decided by the City of Ithaca after many months of the position being filled by an interim chief.

The city announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that it has selected Lt. Thomas Kelly of the Schenectady Police Department to be the new, and permanent, Ithaca Police Chief.

Kelly has 23 years of experience in policing in Schenectady performing numerous roles as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective lieutenant, and patrol lieutenant.

The city said that during his time with the Schenectady Police Department, Kelly was responsible for making staff follow department regulations and policies while representing the department and helping the community with local safety needs.

A vote by the Ithaca City Council will be held on Dec. 6 to confirm the decision to implement Kelly. The city says that he is slated to start his role as chief on Dec. 18.

Kelly graduated from the University at Albany with a Master of Public Administration and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Acting Chief Schwartz will be returning to his role as lieutenant of investigations following the start of Chief Kelly.