ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man has died after drowning in Ithaca this morning.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, a person was reported as being deceased at the base of Ithaca Falls on Lake Street around 6:40 a.m. on July 21. After arriving at the scene, officers from the Ithaca Police Department, members of the Ithaca Fire Department, and Bangs Ambulance located a male victim at the base of Ithaca Falls.

The victim was confirmed to be deceased as a result of drowning. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Police have not released the name of the victim.