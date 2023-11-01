Update 4 p.m. Wednesday 11-1-2023

BREAKING NEWS: Dai just had his initial appearance in federal court. He was read the charge but not required to address it. His mom and a family friend were present.



The most he said was "yes, your honor."



He’ll be held in jail until the next hearing scheduled for Nov. 15. https://t.co/HkhhZFUTYw — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) November 1, 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has obtained the booking photo of the Cornell University junior scheduled to appear in federal court on accusations he posted threatening messages online that call for deadly violence against Jewish people.

21-year-old Patrick Dai is being held at the Broome County Jail and will be transported to the federal courthouse in Downtown Syracuse at some point before the hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Dai was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with “posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.”

Dai is accused of posting threatening messages online calling for the deaths of Jewish people.

Federal investigators accuse Dai of posting the following:

“gonna shoot up 104 West”

threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jewish males on campus

rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females

behead Jewish babies

“bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews”

104 West is a Cornell University dining hall that caters predominantly to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides residences for Cornell students

According to the Department of Justice, Dai grew up in Pittsford, outside of Rochester.

Community Day at Cornell Friday November 3

This Friday, November 3, will be a community day. No classes will be held, and faculty and staff will be excused from work, except for employees who provide essential services.