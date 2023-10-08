DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has died after a Saturday morning car crash in the Town of Dryden.

According to the New York State Police, Cora-Su B. Brooks, 38, of Groton; Rochelle Landon, 29, of Ithaca; and Kimberly L. Anthony, 35, of Rochester, were traveling north on Fall Creek Road on the morning of Oct. 7. Around 9:45 a.m., their vehicle left the roadway and continued north until it struck a tree in the front yard of a West Malloryville Road home.

Anthony, who was sitting in one of the backseats, did not survive the crash. Brooks, the driver, and Landon, the front seat passenger, were transported to Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction responded to the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.