ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The votes are in, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office’s new K-9 officially has a name.

A total of 1,365 people voted for the new K-9’s name, and Trip won with 40% of the vote. The name Rogue came in second place with 31.8% of the vote, and the rest of the votes were split between Finch and Myers. All of the names community members could choose from for the new pup were inspired by locations in Tompkins County.

K-9 Trip’s name was taken from Triphammer Road and its extension, North Triphammer Road. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, this road was built in 1897 after the bridge over Fall 88 Town of Ithaca Creek Gorge collapsed. Triphammer Road opened the land north of Cornell University’s campus up for development, and it’s still the main route between the university and the residential and commercial areas to the north of it. This road was named for the trip hammer (a large powered hammer that was used in agriculture and mining) that Levi Coon used in the nineteenth century to produce guns at the bottom of the falls at Fall Creek.

K-9 Trip and his handler, Deputy Kenney, will be trained in narcotics detection, and the sheriff’s office hopes they will be certified by April. Trip will be trained in passive detection alert, which means he will alert his handler of the presence of drugs by sitting in front of the detected location. Trip will not be trained to detect marijuana due to its legalization. He will not be cross-trained in bite or apprehension work; K-9 Trip’s only job will be to detect drugs. Like his colleague K-9 Laker, Trip will be approachable and able to work around people of all ages.