ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police officers in Ithaca are expected to see a sizeable increase in base pay after a new labor contract was settled between the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association and the Ithaca Common Council.

The labor contract covers the years 2024 through 2026 and was unanimously voted on by the Ithaca PBA and the Ithaca Common Council earlier this week, with the announcement being made on Friday, Oct. 6.

The new contract has the starting base pay for an Ithaca Police Officer raising from $57,461 to $74,000 starting January 1, 2024. The top base pay for an officer will be increased from $89,885 to $100,122 over the life of the agreement. It’s added that the rates don’t include overtime, holiday pay, shift differential, or longevity.

“It took commitment, mutual respect, and reasonable people on both sides of the table to get this deal done,” said Tom Condzella, President of the Ithaca PBA. “The timing of this settlement also coincides nicely with the Department’s recruitment efforts,” he said. “By supporting this agreement, the Mayor, the Common Council, and the City Administration have sent a strong message of support to all current and future Ithaca Police Officers,” he said.

Condzella calls the agreement historic as he has never seen such an agreement reached as easily as this one before the end of the current contract. Condzella said that he believes that this new agreement and all the incentives being offered to officers will help get the department out of the staffing crisis it’s been in.