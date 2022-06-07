LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – A week after one teen was charged with threatening a shooting at Lansing High School, two more teens have been arrested for allegedly making a “kill list” that included another student.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lansing High School around 9:50 a.m. on June 7 for a report of a threat against the school. According to the arrest report, several students overheard and saw a 15-year-old and a 16-old-year discussing and creating a “kill list” which included various people, including another student.

School staff alerted the Sheriff’s Office, which then charged the two teens with Making a Terroristic Threat. Sheriff Osborne said the 15-year-old will be tried as a juvenile and the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.

The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Following the previous arrest, the Sheriff’s Office is again asking parents and guardians to talk with their children about the seriousness of making these kinds of threats. The press release added that law enforcement will continue to take them seriously.