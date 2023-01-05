ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people.

Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person in the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street.

The warrant was at the request of Ithaca Police Department investigators in relation to weapons and narcotics. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal weapons possession, and narcotics laced with fentanyl and other dangerous substances linked to overdoses in the Ithaca area.

As of this time William L. Ellison, 39, of Ithaca was arrested for multiple charges including;



Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony

Ellison was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail. There are additional charges anticipated for other individuals in relation to the investigation. The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not disclose if this arrest has any connection to the arson arrest from the night before, which happened in the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street, where it is alleged that Aaron J. Blume intentionally set a fire to a structure while knowing there were people inside.