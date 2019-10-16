Beavers Pharmacy closes after 80 years in business

CANISTEO, N.Y (WETM) – Beavers Pharmacy closes its doors tonight after being in business for 80 plus years.

This location has been a pharmacy since the early 1900s. Beavers has been located on West Main Street in the Canisteo Valley since 1936.

The store was bought out and many neighbors showed up to say their final goodbyes.

“There has been tears, people have come in just to give us hugs, let us know that we are going to be deeply missed, we are going to probably miss them more so. It’s nothing that we could change,” said store manager Timothy Steffey. “It’s all business, insurances. It’s tough in the medical field nowadays, you just can’t make a go of it on your own, you know.”

Before national chains were in the picture, Beavers was the go to drug store for local families.

Beavers was also one of the few remaining candy stores that sold “Penny Candy.” Today children came in and bought some candy for the last time.