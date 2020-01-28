Elmira City Council approved 2020 budget

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City Council approved the city’s proposed 2020 operating and capital budgets Monday night, according to city officials. Council held a special meeting to approve the fiscal plan.

The city manager unveiling his proposed budget back in November. Property owners will now see a slight increase in their taxes this year. City officials said the increase is due to rising health insurance costs.

Elmira City Council also approved an ordinance closing, discontinuing and abandoning the city rights-of-way of Gates Place and a portion of Hibbard Place. The move paves the way for a proposed housing project for LECOM students.

A major developer is seeking to build a 90 unit market-rate apartment building across the street from the new Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine campus also known as LECOM here in Elmira.