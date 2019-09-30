City council approves zone change

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight city council approved a request for a zone change by a local business.

“We just received a letter from Edger Corporation which is on the Agenda for tonight and requested we rezone that area to allow warehouse, distrubution etc.,” Elmira city manager Michael Collins said.

The plans now go to the planning commission in Elmira, then after will go to the County Planning Commission.

At this time the company does not want to be named.

The land is 8.5 acres and located on the intersection of East Church street and Clune Parkway.

Collins also said traffic will not be affected by this project.