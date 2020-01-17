City plans yearlong celebration for Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is gearing up to celebrate Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.

It will be a yearlong celebration and a number of events are planned to honor and commemorate the women’s suffrage icon.

Dozens gathered Thursday morning at City Hall to kick off the bicentennial celebration.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren joined Deborah Hughes, the CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, and city officials to unveil a new 200th new anniversary logo for the women’s rights pioneer.

The yearlong event will coincide with the celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote in the United States.

“They nicknamed it the Susan B. Anthony amendment,” Hughes said.

Mayor Warren also announced a new website launch devoted to the Susan B. Anthony bicentennial.