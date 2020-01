ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A vehicle involved in an accident Friday night in the Chemung County Town of Erin smashed into a tree, according to a Breesport Firefighter.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Staples Road and Langdon Hill Road.

New York State Police, local fire departments, and Erway Ambulance have responded. There are unknown injuries’ at this time.

The road is currently blocked off to traffic.

