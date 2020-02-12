DEC: Take these steps to avoid conflicts with coyotes

1  of  3
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the time of year when coyotes, an integral and natural part of New York’s ecosystem, begin the important work of setting up dens to welcome their new pups this spring. However, that means coyote run-ins with humans are also on the rise, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The DEC says although coyotes are well-adapted to living in suburban environments and usually avoid contact with people, they can become especially territorial around den sites in the early spring through mid-summer. Once the pups arrive, coyotes are also nearly constantly roaming searching for food.

Though incidents with coyotes are rare, the DEC says it is important to be aware of steps you can take to minimize the potential for conflict:

  • Remove sources of food in your yard including pet food and birdseed.
  • Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets—make loud noises and wave your arms if one comes near.
  • Supervise pets while outdoors—do not let them roam free.

Contact your local police department if you are having any trouble with local coyotes.

To learn more about Eastern Coyotes in New York visit: http://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9359.html

