Elementary-aged child dies from flu in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of flu cases are on the rise across New York State.

In Western New York, one ended in tragedy for the family of a young child. The New York State Department of Health confirmed that an elementary student in Buffalo died from flu-related complications.

The school he attended released a statement saying the young man had a positive impact on those around him and that the school would be making grief counselors available.

The flu in Western New York has reached unprecedented levels with 700 cases in the last two weeks in Erie County. This time last year, there were only 100 cases.