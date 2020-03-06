Elmira’s first-ever restaurant week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. announces Elmira Restaurant Week: a 10-day promotion running March 20-29 2020. This fun foodie event has 12 restaurants participating with specials, discounts, and pre-fixed menus with deals available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The goal of Elmira Restaurant Week is to highlight the numerous and diverse dining options of the City of Elmira and to help boost business during what is typically a slower time of the year for restaurants. EDD encourages you to support your downtown favorites or try somewhere new!

EDD will give a $25 gift card to customers or future customers who participate in the EDD’s social media contest happening throughout the week. Details to come: Go to Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. Facebook page.

For the next three weeks, EDD will feature participating restaurants on social media throughout the week to highlight the wide variety of foods that can be found.

“Restaurant Week gives people a fun reason to get out, enjoy their city and support local businesses,” said Jennifer Herrick, executive director of Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. “We want to encourage residents to try new restaurants, find new favorites but most of all, support our local businesses.”

The following restaurants will participate:

· 1157 North

· Anthony’s Restaurant

· Downtown Grind

· Elmira Country Club

· Finger Lakes House

· ILL Eagle

· Hill Top Inn Banquets & Catering

· McClure’s NY Deli

· Patrick’s

· Roundin Third

· Rye Bar and Restaurant

· Teall’s Tavern

· Turtle Leaf Café

For a full list of Restaurant Week deals and promotions, visit elmiradowntown.com/restaurantweek.