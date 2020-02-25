Father wipes vulgar graffiti off playground equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gaines Street Park is now clean of vulgar words after a local man decides to take matters into his own hands.

Jason Hartley went to the park with his niece and son on Saturday.

His niece came running to him and drew his attention to a vandalized slide.

He said this is one of the parks in the area where there aren’t needles and other illegal substances. To see that vandalism, he said he could see the bad influence start to spread to his neighborhood.

Hartley decided to put a stop to it right away.

“I was like okay, we’re going to take care of that,” said Hartley.

He wants to remind everyone that although this might be fun and games for those that vandalized the slide, there are people that are affected by seeing things of that nature.

“These are our communities,” said Hartley. “These are where our kids play.”

Hartley hopes that sharing his story will influence others to take part in maintaining the Twin Tiers community as well.

“If you see something take care of it,” spoke Hartley. “It’s not difficult. You don’t have to sit around and wait for a committee to come in and send somebody from the city to come and do it. It took me 45 minutes to clean that off. Some nail polish remover and a sponge and a little elbow grease and it was gone.”

