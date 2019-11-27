Governor Cuomo distributes turkeys to New Yorkers in need

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo distributed turkeys Tuesday morning to New Yorkers in need on Long Island and in Brooklyn ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The governor shared his thoughts about the Thanksgiving holiday. The following are his remarks from the executive office.
It’s my pleasure to be here this morning. It’s a pleasure to be joined with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. And we have Senator Anna Kaplan here. And we have Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Viviana Russell. We are also joined by Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who is still on the turkey line.
I want to thank Wegmans and Walmart. With their help, we donated 35,000 Thanksgiving meals in the State of New York. I want to thank their generosity. I want to thank the County Executive and the Senator and the Councilwoman for their help in helping us organize distribution.
Thanksgiving is the one time of the year that we officially give thanks and reflect back on the year and all the good things that have come our way. We’re at a time with a lot of issues and a lot of problems and a lot of unrest in this country. But, we’re still in the greatest state in the nation and the greatest nation on the globe. And we have many blessings to be thankful for.Governor Andrew Cuomo