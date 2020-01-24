Governor’s Office announces $151 million in road repair funding throughout state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Office announced $151 million in funding is being used to repair and renew State roadways that have been impacted by severe weather events.

The funding will support 95 paving projects along with just over 1,000 miles of lane pavement renewal throughout the state. The Governor’s Office says at lease one project will be conducted in every county and the City of New York.

The project funding is provided by the PAVE NY Initiative that has $743 million in direct State aid used for local road and bridge projects to help update and maintain around 3,700 miles of road across the New York State

“New York continues to make nation-leading investments in the renewal and modernization of the State’s roads, bridges, transit systems and airports,” Governor Cuomo said. “These investments are laying the foundation to ensure sustained growth throughout the 21st century in tourism, business and workforce development, and economic opportunities.”

The Governor’s Office says these projects will begin this spring and conclude during the winter of 2020.

Scroll for a complete list of pavement renewal projects below:

Southern Tier

Approximately $19.6 million in projects to renew 124 lane miles of the following roads in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties:

$1.2 million to renew Route 227 from the Schuyler County Line to Route 96 in Tompkins County

$3.1 million to renew Route 53 south from the Hamlet of Kanona to the Village of Prattsburgh in Steuben County

$2.2 million to renew Route 53 north from the Village of Prattsburgh to the Livingston County line in Steuben County

$1.2 million to renew Route 34 from the Tioga County line to the Town of Van Etten in Chemung County

$813,000 to renew Route 329 from Meads Hill Road to County Route 17 in Schuyler County

$2.4 million to renew Route 97 from John Deck Road to Lordville Road in Delaware County

$1.7 million to renew Route 12 from the Broome County line to one-quarter mile south of County Road 2 in Chenango County

$3 million to renew Route 79 from Route 7 to the Town of Fenton in Broome County

$1.4 million to renew Route 79 from Route 38 to the Tompkins County Line in Tioga County

$1.4 million to renew Route 7 from Tunnel Road to Bates Road in Broome County

$1.2 million to renew Route 12 from just north of County Road 3A to the Town of Oxford in Chenango County

Finger Lakes

Approximately $17.5 million in projects to renew 162 lane miles of the following roads in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties:

$2.9 million to renew Route 96A from north of Kennedy Road to Woodworth Road in Seneca County

$850,000 to renew Route 89 south of Ernsberger Road to south of Canoga Road in Seneca County

$1.2 million to renew Route 33 from Route 237 to the Monroe County line and Route 33A from Route 33 to Interstate 490 in Genesee County

$2.6 million to renew Route 436 from the Village of Nunda to the Village of Dansville in Livingston County

$2.1 million to renew Route 36 from Route 383 to the Village of Churchville in Monroe County

$1.6 million to renew Route 14A from the Yates County line to Routes 5/20 in Ontario County

$1.9 million to renew Route 31A from Route 31 to Route 98 in Orleans County

$566,000 to renew Route 31 from the Village of Palmyra to the Village of Newark in Wayne County

$1.1 million to renew Route 19A from Route 39 to Route 19 in Wyoming County

$625,000 to renew Route 245/364 in Town of Middlesex in Yates County

$1.4 million to renew Route 318 from Route 14 to Route 44 in Seneca and Ontario Counties

$709,000 to renew Route 31F from Turk Hill Road to the Wayne County line in Monroe County

Western New York

Approximately $14.6 million in projects to renew 180 lane miles of the following roads in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties: