Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. A jury convicted the Hollywood mogul of rape and sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALDEN, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sent to a maximum-security prison in Western, New York to begin serving his 23-year rape and sexual assault sentence.

Weinstein left Rikers Island Wednesday after two days in the North Infirmary Command. He was assigned to Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, according to the NYS Corrections Department.

Wende Correctional Facility is located east of Buffalo and about a 45-minute drive from Niagara Falls.