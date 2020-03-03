Heights Police: Elmira man wanted for attempted murder

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Heights Police Department released an update Monday night on its Facebook page concerning a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police said they are looking for 29-year-old Quintin J. Thompkins of Elmira. Thompkins is wanted for attempted murder. He allegedly shot at a woman early Sunday morning on West 12th Street, according to police.

Police said Thompkins should be considered armed and dangerous. They said if you know where he is please call the Elmira Heights Police Department: (607)733-6580.