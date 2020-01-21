Hit & Run in Mansfield caught on victim’s dash camera

MANSFIELD, Pa., (WETM-TV) – A hit and run in the Northern Tier Monday afternoon was captured on the victim’s new dash camera just installed earlier in the day.

Jessica Carpenter of Mansfield tells 18 News that around 1:30 p.m. her Mother was driving her, along with Carpenter’s 7-year-old son north towards downtown Mansfield. They had just left the local Wal-Mart.

Carpenter said as they were passing Citizens and Northern Bank on South Main Street, a dark blue jeep pulled out of the lot, smashing into the front passenger side of her Mother’s vehicle.

Video: Jessica Carpenter

Carpenter said the driver of the jeep then took off. They called 911. Carpenter later went to Wellsboro Hospital for treatment for “neck strain.” Her mother and son were reportedly okay.



PHOTOS: Jessica Carpenter

“As luck would have it, my mother had gotten a dash-cam for herself for Christmas but had not hooked it up. When she picked me up at 10 a.m. to go shopping, she asked me if I would hook it up. As we drove up to the mall, I hooked up the dash-cam, not completely sure if I had it set up recording correctly.” Jessica Carpenter

She went on to say;

“It was pure irony that the day she decided to install dash-cam, someone would hit us. I didn’t even know if it had captured the accident.” Jessica Carpenter

Trooper Daugherty with the Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation, according to Carpenter.

If you have any information in the case, contact PSP in Mansfield @ 570-662-2151