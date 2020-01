ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A late-night crash, involving two vehicles shut down portions of E. Water and Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the two-vehicles smashed into each other at the intersection outside the 18 News Studio.

No word on how many people were involved, or the extent of their injuries.

The area was shut-down as emergency crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

(This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.)