Local firefighters battle late-night blazes in bitterly cold temperatures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments in the Twin Tiers battled multiple reported fires late Friday night in bitter cold temperatures. 18 NEWS was on the scene of two reported fires in Chemung County.

The first had local fire departments from both New York, and Pennsylvania responding to a reported chimney fire inside a home on Bly Road in Pine City. The call went out before 10 p.m. Friday. According to the 18 Storm Team, the temperature at the time was a bone-chilling 1-degree. Our reporter on the scene said it appeared fire crews were investigating the situation. No word on the extent of the fire, or if anyone was hurt or home at the time.

Not long after, fire crews from Elmira and West Elmira were called out to battle a fire at a home on Decker Place in the city. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the home. Area streets were closed off to traffic. Fire investigators are currently on the scene investigating the cause of this fire. Fire officials have not said if anyone was inside the home.

Fire at Decker Place home in Elmira

Smoke billowing out of Decker Place home fire

(This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates)