Local law enforcement bracing for changes to NY bail system

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN/WETM) – On January 1, a number of criminal offenses will no longer qualify for bail. It’s something police and prosecutors are not happy about when it comes to public safety.

The long list, courtesy of The District Attorneys Association Of The State Of New York, includes:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting



“In many cases, we have lost our ability to get people off the street even for a short-term basis. Even just a cool-down period,” said Saratoga County Undersheriff Richard Castle.

The Undersheriff said for him, two of the other more concerning crimes include low-level Burglary and Robbery.

“So if someone goes to your house and kicks in your front door and steals items out of your house and we catch them, they will be released. If they do it an hour later, they’ll be released again,” he said.

He also fears the flight risk and said he foresees a number of bench warrants. “We’re now going to have to go find them when they don’t show up in court,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He also pointed out Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. That would mean someone like Dennis Drue, the driver who killed local high school students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers, would be released until trial.

“It’s our job to arrest these people and bring them in front of a judge. It’s up to a judge to decide if this person is a danger to society and needs to be taken off the street. What they’ve done here is they’ve taken the ability away from the judges to do that,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He noted that the law was written with little to zero input from law enforcement or prosecutors. “The organizations that we are associated with, specifically the New York State Sheriff’s Association, were not consulted on this,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He added that an appearance ticket is simply a piece of paper and will not stop a repeat offense. “They’re only as good as the integrity of the person who gets it,” said he said.

Now all they can do is work to repeal. “We have not stopped talking to lawmakers since this began,” said Undersheriff Castle.

On January 1, 2020, there will not be an automatic mass release of inmates being held on those particular charges, but they will be able to file a petition to be let go.

According to the bill, the purpose of the law was “To end the use of monetary bail, reduce unnecessary pretrial incarceration and improve equity and fairness in the criminal justice system.”