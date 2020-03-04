New Visions students promote Oak Ridge Boys appearance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – They have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, and they’re coming to town for one night only.

The Oak Ridge Boys have dozens of hits and have earned numerous awards. The vocal quartet will be performing live at the Clemens Center in Elmira Wednesday night.

Students of GST BOCES New Visions Honor Academy spent the last few months promoting the show. They stopped by our studios Tuesday evening to share what they learned when it comes to the business of a show, and the marketing/public relations efforts that go into it.

New Visions Honor Academy students Nick Harvey, Alex Maximiek, and Griffin Squires talk about the Oak Ridge Boys show at the Clemens Center in Elmira.

The show is Wednesday, March 4th at 7:00 p.m., for tickets, contact the Clemens Center Box Office at 607-734-8191 or 1-800-724-0159, or online at clemenscenter.org.