New York updates procedures for changing the birth certificates of transpeople

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Attorney General Letitia James announced a change to state policies governing the birth certificates of transpeople born in New York.

Announced on Tuesday, the change to the Health Department’s recordkeeping processes helps transpeople correct the designated sex listed or assigned on their birth certificates.

“This is awesome. Now all my identity paperwork matches, and I can go forward not having to worry about legal documents conflicting with who I am again. I get to just go on being me,” said M.H.W., a transgender minor who sued the state for the ability to change the designation on his birth certificate from female to male.

Transgender individuals born in New York State can now update their birth certificates to accurately reflect their gender identity. The new policy aims to end stigma and discrimination against transfolk in public and private.

Effective immediately, transgender individuals born in New York will have the right to make this deeply personal decision without the government’s unwarranted denial or without having their privacy violated. In New York State, we will not allow an outdated policy to stop us from providing every individual with equal dignity and respect.

The prior policy required natural-born New Yorkers to be 18 or older to apply to change the gender designation on their birth certificates. They also had to submit a notarized affidavit from a medical expert verifying gender confirmation surgery or a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.