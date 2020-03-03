NY conducting additional testing, implementing cleaning protocols after positive coronavirus result

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is now at six as a woman in New York City tested positive for the virus.

The New York patient contracted the virus while traveling from Iran. She lives in Manhattan with her husband, who is also being tested.

Officials said the 39-year-old healthcare worker returned to the United States on Tuesday. They do not believe she was contagious while on the plane, and they said she did not use public transportation.

“We said early on, it wasn’t a question of if, but when,” Cuomo said.

The federal government recently gave New York State the go-ahead to conduct its own testing.

“There is no doubt that there will be more cases where we find people who test positive,” Cuomo said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state’s goal is to be able to conduct 1,000 tests per day within the week after getting funding for state labs, including at the Wadsworth Lab in Albany. He also said there will be new cleaning protocols at New York schools and for public transportation but wouldn’t elaborate.

“The whole challenge is about containment of the number of people who become exposed and who becomes infected,” he said.

As for taking your own precautions, official stress the importance of washing your hands and not touching your face.

“Cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze,” New York Mayor Bill deBlasio said. “It’s amazing that that may be the single most valuable thing people can do to address this challenge.”

The state will also be moving legislation to allocate $40 million towards fighting the virus.

Cuomo said the virus is most likely to affect the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.