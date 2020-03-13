NYSP discuss DWI crackdown ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though St. Patrick’s Day parades may be canceled, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday, and police want to make sure you’re doing it responsibly.

New York State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced a drunk driving crackdown that will begin on Friday and last through Wednesday. Officials stressed that before you leave, it’s important to know how you’re going to get back.

“How will you get home? Have a plan ahead of time,” Tracy Mance with Albany County STOP DWI said. “Will it be a designated driver? Will it be a taxi? Will it be a rideshare? Or will you leave it to fate to determine if it will be a police car or a casket?”

Drivers will notice an increase in state and local police as well as sobriety checkpoints.

Last year, NYSP arrested nearly 260 impaired people.