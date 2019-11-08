Reminder: first snowfall, stay safe in the snow!

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM-TV) – Today marks the first snowfall in the Twin Tiers for the season. As the temperatures get colder, the roads get dangerous so it is essential to take precautions at all times.

Before driving in the snow, check your tire pressure and tire tread. In order to reduce these changes, reduce your speed and drive with extra caution. Check your oil and antifreeze before driving in the snow.

According to the national highway traffic safety administration, seventeen percent of all vehicle crashes happen during the winter conditions. To prevent unnecessary accidents and assure safe driving, stay alert and always remain in control of the wheel.